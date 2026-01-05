Donald Trump threatens new tariffs against India on Russia oil issue

United States President Donald Trump on 5 January has again threatened India with tariffs for buying Russian oil, Reuters reported. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We could raise tariffs on India if they don't help on Russian oil issue”.

He was however also positive, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is a good guy” and India “wanted to make me happy”.

“... They wanted to make me happy, basically... PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly…” ANI quoted him as saying.

The US has previously imposed 50% tariff on India, 25% of which is “punishment” for buying Russian crude, according to Donald Trump.

