Trump threatens second stage of sanctions on Russia over conflict in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Sunday (September 7) that he is prepared to escalate sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Trump did not provide detailed timelines or specifics of the potential measures. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, he responded, “Yeah, I am,” when asked if he was prepared to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

Push for stronger sanctions on Russian oil buyers US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on Sunday that the United States is ready to collaborate with European nations to impose additional sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil, aiming to “collapse” the Russian economy.

“We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us,” Bessent told NBC News.

Bessent emphasised the urgency of coordinated action, framing it as a race between Ukraine’s military resilience and Russia’s economic endurance.

Advertisement

“We are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up, versus how long can the Russian economy hold up? And if the U.S. and the [European Union] can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in total collapse, and that will bring [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to the table,” he added.

Previous measures and ongoing tensions The comments come after the Trump administration last month imposed 50% tariffs on India, targeting its continued purchase of Russian oil amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The statements coincided with Russia launching its largest air attack of the conflict overnight, killing at least four people and setting fire to a government building in Kyiv.

Advertisement

Ukraine supports tariffs on Russian oil buyers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed agreement with the idea of imposing tariffs on nations continuing oil and gas purchases from Russia.

“I’m very thankful to all the partners, but some of them, I mean, they continue [to] buy oil and Russian gas and this is not fair,” Zelensky said on ABC News.

“I think, what I think, I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries who continue make deals with Russia. I think this right idea,” he added.

Zelensky also indicated alignment with Trump’s criticism of European countries still buying Russian energy.

Stalled peace talks The remarks follow President Trump’s recent meetings in Alaska with Vladimir Putin and subsequent discussions with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House regarding a potential end to the war. Despite these efforts, talks of a ceasefire have stalled, and Russian airstrikes continue across Ukraine.