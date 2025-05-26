Trump ups ante on Harvard, proposes redirecting $3 billion grant to trade schools; calls it ‘great investment for USA’

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on Harvard University, threatening to redirect billions in federal funding to trade schools, while accusing the Ivy League institution of harboring antisemitism and shielding radicalized foreign students.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he is “considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land.”

“What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!” he added, emphasising his push for skilled trades and vocational education.

Accuses Harvard of delaying foreign student data In a follow-up post, Trump criticised Harvard for allegedly withholding information about its international student population.

“We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country,” Trump wrote.

He continued: “Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason!”

Claims of judicial favoritism Trump further claimed that Harvard had “shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!)” amid ongoing legal scrutiny, though he did not provide details about any specific legal proceedings.

“But have no fear,” he concluded, “the Government will, in the end, WIN!”

In a post on Truth Social on May 25, Trump highlighted concerns over Harvard’s international student population, stating: “Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to.”

Trump insisted the government has a right to know who these foreign students are, adding: “Nobody told us that! We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries.”

