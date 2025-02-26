US President Donald Trump has vowed to take legal action against authors and media outlets that use anonymous sources in their reporting about him. The US President on Wednesday took to Truth Social and posted, “They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty. I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!”

Donald Trump's move comes after the publication of a new tell-all book 'All Or Nothing' by journalist Michael Wolff, which has sparked significant controversy and anger within Trump's camp.

Donald Trump's statement reflects his long-standing disdain for mainstream media, which he frequently labels as “fake news.”

The US President expressed frustration over what he perceives as a surge in "fake books and stories" featuring anonymous quotes following his first month back in office.

Donald Trump claimed these sources are largely fabricated and defamatory, asserting that they do not exist.

The president's threat to sue is part of his broader strategy to challenge media practices he deems dishonest. He suggested that pursuing these lawsuits would be a service to the country and might even lead to the creation of new laws to curb what he views as false reporting.

This stance aligns with Donald Trump's administration's ongoing battles with the media, including a recent decision to control press pool access to the president, a move that breaks decades of tradition.

'All Or Nothing' After the 2018 bestseller “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, the new exposé by American journalist and Trump tell-all author Michael Wolff , “All Or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America”, was published on 25 February.

The book offers a look behind the scenes of Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign and some of the published excerpts in Vanity Fair and The Daily Beastare already creating quite the stir in Donald Trump’s team.

Donald Trump's latest book controversy involves claims that he appeared unstable after surviving an assassination attempt during his campaign, struggling to complete sentences and experiencing intense outbursts.

The book by Wolff also includes a source alleging that Melania Trump dislikes her husband Donald Trump.

The book also claims that Donald Trump was reportedly “bewildered” by Elon Musk’s bizarre behaviour at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which featured the Tesla CEO leaping around the stage like an excitable toddler.