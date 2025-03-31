Donald Trump threatens ‘big, big, problems’ if Ukraine’s Zelensky backs out of rare earth minerals deal with US

United States President Donald Trump has threatened Ukraine with “some big, big problems”, if President Volodymyr Zelensky reneges from the country's rare earth minerals deal with the US, according to multiple reports.

Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One on March 30, Donald Trump warned Zelensky from backing out of the deal that includes Ukraine giving the US access to its critical mineral reserves in exchange for resources in the fight against Russia.

‘He’s Trying to Back Out,’ Alleges Donald Trump, Threatens… Speaking about Zelensky and the rare earth minerals deal, Reuters reported that Donald Trump alleged, “He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he’s got some problems, big, big problems”.

The US President went on to add that Zelensky cannot use the deal to leverage a NATO membership, adding, “He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that.”

What is the US-Ukraine Rare Earth Minerals Deal? Earlier on March 20, Donald Trump claimed that the US would sign a rare earth minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine “shortly” and claimed that his efforts towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine were going “pretty well.”

Donald Trump made the comments at a White House event after signing an order to increase US production of critical minerals. “We're doing very well with regard to Ukraine and Russia. And one of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with respect to rare earths with Ukraine,” he said.

What About The Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire? According to an AP report, Donald Trump lashed out at Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy on March 30 over struggles to reach a ceasefire agreement between the two.

He insisted that “we’re making a lot of progress,” but acknowledged “there’s tremendous hatred” between the two leaders. Speaking to NBC News while he was at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump said he was “angry, pissed off” that Putin questioned Zelensky’s credibility.

In a rare criticism against Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said he would consider adding new sanctions on Russia. Then, on his flight back to Washington he was still annoyed, but softer, the report added.

“I don’t think he’s going to go back on his word. I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve always gotten along well. If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it,” Donald Trump said.