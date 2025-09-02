Donald Trump ‘threw away’ India ties for family's business in Islamabad? US President's Pakistani interests revealed

In a shocking new revelation, Jake Sullivan, the former National Security Advisor (NSA) of the United States has alleged that Donald Trump has “thrown away” ties with India to boost his family business with Pakistan.

In an interview with MeidasTouch Network's YouTube channel recently, Sullivan said that India is a country that the US should be aligned with.

“US has worked to build a relationship with India, a country that we should be aligned with on technology, talent, economics, and so many issues. And align with dealing with strategic threats from China,” he said.

“Now, I think because of Pakistan's willingness to do business with the Trump's family, Trump has thrown away India's relationship on side. Germany or Japan will look at that (India) and say that could be us tomorrow. America's friends will think that they can't rely on us in any way,” Sullivan claimed.

Sullivan remarks come amid the rising friction between Washington and New Delhi due to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods, which include a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil.

Trump's business in Pakistan Donald Trump has time and again described him as a businessman, and his second stint at the White House is reflecting the same. This business mindedness has led Trump warm up to Pakistan, a country that had till now seen a stagnant growth in terms of US relations.

The US Pakistan ties have improved considerably after Donald Trump took office this year. In April, just after the Pahalgam terror attack the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and World Liberty Financial (WLF) signed a series of deals to promote investment and innovation in the crypto industry.

WLF was launched as a decentralised finance platform in 2024. The company is backed by Donald Trump himself in a bid to boost cryptocurrency use and expand blockchain adoption in the US.

Interestingly, Donald Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner, together hold a 60 per cent stake in the company.

A report by New York Times earlier said that World Liberty Financial represents an increasing convergence between Donald Trump's political and business interests.

According to a report by Pakistani new outlet Dawn, WLF representatives even met Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir to formalise a “Letter of Intent… to accelerate blockchain innovation, stablecoin adoption and decentralised finance integration across Pakistan”.

The company lists Trump as its ‘Chief Crypto Advocate’.

Trump's business ties with Pakistan do not end here.

US businessman Gentry Thomas Beach, a close friend of the Trump family, has been pushing for business deals in Pakistan.

During the meeting between Munir and Trump, Islamabad said that the two discussed trade deals among other things.