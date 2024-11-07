Donald Trump to make TikTok video in White House to lure Gen-Z? Influencer hopes president-elect fulfils his promise

As Donald Trump prepares for the White House, social media influencer Bryce Hall proposes TikTok collaborations to connect with younger audiences. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
As Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House once again, social media influencer Bryce Hall is keen to keep him viral, suggesting they create TikTok videos together.

Hall supported Trump throughout his presidential campaign in the 2024 US election. He believes that collaborating with Trump on TikTok would engage younger audiences, particularly Gen-Z, and keep the president-elect in the online spotlight.

According to Hall, he has been in touch with Trump’s team, primarily through his friend Blake Wynn, the nephew of businessman Steve Wynn, who has also been involved in Trump’s campaign.

Hall, as per TMZ, has met Donald Trump twice, most recently at a rally in Las Vegas. During this meeting, Trump thanked Hall for his support and jokingly suggested making a TikTok video together.

"Let's make a video together and I'll give you 20 million more followers," Trump said.

Following this conversation, Hall discussed the idea further with members of Trump’s circle, who showed genuine interest in using TikTok and other social media platforms to increase Trump’s reach.

Hall, with nearly 24 million TikTok followers, hopes this collaboration will take place within the White House, showcasing Trump in a more casual, relatable manner.

The US president-elect has always understood the value of staying relevant online. In his victory speech, he acknowledged several streamers and podcasters who had backed him, including popular personalities like Adin Ross, the Nelk Boys and Joe Rogan.

And, of course, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter) heavily backed Trump during his campaign. Yes, we are talking about Elon Musk, the richest person alive.

Hall recounted that he was among the first to hear of Trump’s confirmed victory. Blake Wynn, who was at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, called him with the news shortly after the results were final, TMZ reported.

Why support Trump?.

Reflecting on his choice to support Trump, Hall admitted that it was a risky move for his career, but he felt it was worthwhile.

Now, he hopes a White House collaboration will further connect Trump with the digital generation through TikTok, potentially creating some of the platform’s most-watched content.

7 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
      Popular in News

