Donald Trump to address joint session of Congress on March 4: Time, key details and what to expect

US President Donald Trump will deliver a joint address to Congress on Tuesday (March 4) marking his first speech to Congress in his second term. The address will take place at 9 p.m. ET in the US House chamber and will be broadcast on various news and streaming platforms like Disney+ and Hulu.

Invitation from Speaker Mike Johnson House Speaker Mike Johnson in January invited Trump to deliver the address, stating in his letter, “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress to share your America First vision for our legislative future.”

Advertisement

Not a State of the Union address Since this is the first address of Trump’s second term, it is not officially a State of the Union speech. Traditionally, presidents deliver a State of the Union in their second year in office, providing a formal report on the nation’s status in the past year. However, Trump is expected to outline his administration’s priorities much like in a State of the Union address.

Key topics expected in Trump’s address Government restructuring and federal job cuts Trump is likely to discuss his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, led by billionaire Elon Musk. The administration has already laid off tens of thousands of federal workers and closed multiple agencies, sparking legal challenges and confusion among employees.

Advertisement

Immigration policy and border security Trump’s immigration policies have been a major focus. Since taking office, he has:

Foreign policy and global conflicts Trump is expected to address:

Israel-Hamas war: He has proposed US control over the Gaza Strip for redevelopment, though details remain unclear.

Russia-Ukraine war: His tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week has raised questions about US support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

China relations: Trump may outline new diplomatic or trade measures against Beijing.

Trump’s social media tease On Monday, Trump posted on his social media network that his speech will be “big” and that he will “tell it like it is.”

Democratic response to Trump’s address Following Trump’s speech, Sen. Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic response. Rep. Adriano Espaillat will provide a Spanish-language response, while Rep. Lateefah Simon will offer a progressive rebuttal on behalf of the Working Families Party.

Who will attend? Trump’s address will gather all branches of government, including:

Members of Congress (House and Senate).

Supreme Court justices.

Vice President JD Vance, marking his first appearance seated behind Trump for a congressional address.

Invited guests, often chosen to highlight key political and social issues.