Donald Trump to address joint session of Congress on March 4: Time, key details and what to expect

  • US President Donald Trump will deliver his first joint address to Congress in his second term on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Trump is expected to outline his administration's priorities, including government restructuring, immigration policy, economic and trade policies, and foreign policy.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated3 Mar 2025, 09:38 PM IST
Donald Trump is expected to discuss key topics such as government restructuring, immigration policy, economic and trade policies, and foreign policy.(AP)

US President Donald Trump will deliver a joint address to Congress on Tuesday (March 4) marking his first speech to Congress in his second term. The address will take place at 9 p.m. ET in the US House chamber and will be broadcast on various news and streaming platforms like Disney+ and Hulu.

Invitation from Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson in January invited Trump to deliver the address, stating in his letter, “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress to share your America First vision for our legislative future.”

Not a State of the Union address

Since this is the first address of Trump’s second term, it is not officially a State of the Union speech. Traditionally, presidents deliver a State of the Union in their second year in office, providing a formal report on the nation’s status in the past year. However, Trump is expected to outline his administration’s priorities much like in a State of the Union address.

Key topics expected in Trump’s address

Government restructuring and federal job cuts

Trump is likely to discuss his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, led by billionaire Elon Musk. The administration has already laid off tens of thousands of federal workers and closed multiple agencies, sparking legal challenges and confusion among employees.

Immigration policy and border security

Trump’s immigration policies have been a major focus. Since taking office, he has:

Economic and trade policies

Trump has implemented a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and expanded steel and aluminum tariffs. He has also introduced “reciprocal tariffs” on US trading partners, arguing that these policies will boost American manufacturing and curb unfair trade practices.

Foreign policy and global conflicts

Trump is expected to address:

Israel-Hamas war: He has proposed US control over the Gaza Strip for redevelopment, though details remain unclear.

Russia-Ukraine war: His tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week has raised questions about US support for Ukraine.

China relations: Trump may outline new diplomatic or trade measures against Beijing.

Trump’s social media tease

On Monday, Trump posted on his social media network that his speech will be “big” and that he will “tell it like it is.”

Democratic response to Trump’s address

Following Trump’s speech, Sen. Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic response. Rep. Adriano Espaillat will provide a Spanish-language response, while Rep. Lateefah Simon will offer a progressive rebuttal on behalf of the Working Families Party.

Who will attend?

  • Trump’s address will gather all branches of government, including:
  • Members of Congress (House and Senate).
  • Supreme Court justices.
  • Vice President JD Vance, marking his first appearance seated behind Trump for a congressional address.
  • Invited guests, often chosen to highlight key political and social issues.

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 09:38 PM IST
