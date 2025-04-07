Donald Trump to Americans: ‘Don’t be a PANICAN’ as global markets plunge amid tariff fallout

US President Donald Trump amid a deepening global market downturn triggered by his sweeping new tariff policies, took to social media on Monday (April 7) to urge Americans to remain resilient and ignore the panic rippling through stock markets.

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO,” Trump wrote. “Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

‘Tough but fair’ trade talks in progress Despite the market turbulence, Trump doubled down on his policy direction, claiming that countries around the world were now engaging with the US on new trade terms. He specifically called out Japan, stating that he had spoken to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier in the day.

“Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs,” Trump said. “It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!”

China retaliates with steeper tariffs Trump also addressed China’s response to his tariffs, noting that Beijing had imposed an additional 34% duty on US goods.

“China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!),” he wrote. “They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!”

Trump downplays inflation concerns Despite market fears of inflation, Trump insisted the US economy remained strong.

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION,” Trump claimed. “The long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place.”

