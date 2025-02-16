Donald Trump to attend Daytona 500 for the second time as President – Honoring America’s motorsport tradition

US President Donald Trump is set to attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, marking his second appearance at the prestigious NASCAR race. He first attended in 2020 during his reelection campaign, serving as the event’s grand marshal and giving the iconic “start your engines” command.

A spectacle fit for a President During his 2020 visit, Trump captivated the crowd with an Air Force One flyover and a lap around the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limousine. His presence at the event aligned with his appeal to NASCAR’s predominantly conservative fan base.

A President who embraces sports Trump has made sports a key part of his public image, attending major events such as college football games, UFC fights, and most recently, the 2024 Super Bowl—becoming the first sitting president to do so. He has also been an avid golfer and has hosted NASCAR champions at the White House.

Trump’s NASCAR connection In a 2020 interview with Fox News, Trump praised NASCAR for embodying “pure American glory” and admired the courage of its drivers. He described the Daytona 500 as a “legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits, and American skill, speed, and power.” He also emphasised themes of “God, family, and country,” which resonate with many NASCAR fans.

Campaigning through sporting events Trump’s NASCAR appearances, including his 2023 visit to the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina, are seen as part of his broader campaign strategy. His presence at Daytona this year could help rally support among his base as he begins another term in office.

NASCAR driver welcomes Trump’s visit NASCAR driver Chase Elliott acknowledged the significance of having a Pesident at such a major event. “It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race,” Elliott said.

