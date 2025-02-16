Donald Trump to attend Daytona 500 for the second time as President – Honoring America’s motorsport tradition

  • Donald Trump is set to return to the Daytona 500, continuing his tradition of attending major sports events. His past visits, including the 2020 race and the 2024 Super Bowl, highlight his appeal to sports fans.

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Advertisement
President Donald Trump is driven through West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on his way to Palm Beach International Airport. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

US President Donald Trump is set to attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, marking his second appearance at the prestigious NASCAR race. He first attended in 2020 during his reelection campaign, serving as the event’s grand marshal and giving the iconic “start your engines” command.

A spectacle fit for a President

During his 2020 visit, Trump captivated the crowd with an Air Force One flyover and a lap around the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limousine. His presence at the event aligned with his appeal to NASCAR’s predominantly conservative fan base.

Advertisement

A President who embraces sports

Trump has made sports a key part of his public image, attending major events such as college football games, UFC fights, and most recently, the 2024 Super Bowl—becoming the first sitting president to do so. He has also been an avid golfer and has hosted NASCAR champions at the White House.

Trump’s NASCAR connection

In a 2020 interview with Fox News, Trump praised NASCAR for embodying “pure American glory” and admired the courage of its drivers. He described the Daytona 500 as a “legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits, and American skill, speed, and power.” He also emphasised themes of “God, family, and country,” which resonate with many NASCAR fans.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla in protest against ‘President Musk’

Campaigning through sporting events

Trump’s NASCAR appearances, including his 2023 visit to the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina, are seen as part of his broader campaign strategy. His presence at Daytona this year could help rally support among his base as he begins another term in office.

NASCAR driver welcomes Trump’s visit

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott acknowledged the significance of having a Pesident at such a major event. “It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race,” Elliott said.

Advertisement
Also Read | Europe calls emergency summit on Ukraine as Trump pushes peace talks: 10 updates

(With AP inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump to attend Daytona 500 for the second time as President – Honoring America’s motorsport tradition
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 11:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget