Donald Trump - the 47th US President? List of historic firsts for the Republican nominee

As Trump claims victory in the presidential race against Kamala Harris, he is on track to become the first US President facing criminal cases and the oldest to assume office at 78, also marking a historic second non-consecutive term.

Gulam Jeelani
Published6 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Donald Trump - the 47th US President: List of historic firsts for the Republican nominee
Donald Trump - the 47th US President: List of historic firsts for the Republican nominee(REUTERS)

Republican nominee, Donald Trump has claimed victory in the US Presdiential race against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on November 5. Trump's edge in the race grew as he inched closer to 270 magic Electoral College votes.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump told a jubilant crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday morning, Indian time.

Many US media outlets have called the race projecting Trump as 47th President of United States. Trump was ahead with 267 electoral votes, three short of 270 mark, against his rival Harris who trailed with 224 Electoral Votes.

Also Read | 2024 US election results: Donald Trump thanks wife Melania, mentions her book

As things stand, Trump is set to be the 47th President of the United States. News outlets such as CNN, NBC and others are likely to officially call the results later.

Once in office, Trump becomes only the second president to return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term. The last and only President to achieve that feat was Grover Cleveland, who served two non-consecutive terms, from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

Here are some other records that Trump is all set to make by returning to White House

• At 78, Trump will become the oldest person to assume the office of US President.

• The New York Times reports that Trump is projected to become the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

• He will be the first US President facing criminal cases, including the one involving his alleged role in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after he lost the Presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

• Trump will also be the first US President to be impeached (twice) and re-elected to the highest office of the country.

• He will be the first convicted individual to become US President and sit in the Oval Office. Trump faces a series of criminal cases, including the infamous one involving adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump - the 47th US President? List of historic firsts for the Republican nominee

