Donald Trump to grant full pardon to Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to grant a full pardon to Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, who previously testified before Congress regarding Biden family business dealings. In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump stated, "He’s getting a full pardon. He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people."

Archer’s conviction and legal battle Archer was reportedly convicted in 2018 in a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe through a fraudulent bond issuance worth $60 million.

While Hunter Biden was linked to the firm involved, he was never charged.

Archer's conviction was briefly overturned in 2018 before being reinstated on appeal in 2020. In 2022, he was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay nearly $60 million in restitution, though the sentence was later overturned on a technicality, with resentencing pending.

Meeting at NCAA Wrestling finals According to the New York Post, Trump personally informed Archer of the pardon during the NCAA wrestling finals in Philadelphia on Saturday night. The meeting was arranged by Tony Bobulinski, another former Hunter Biden associate who has been vocal about alleged corruption involving the Biden family. Bobulinski, who was present at the event, reportedly persuaded Trump to grant clemency, as per the report.

Archer expresses gratitude Following Trump’s announcement, Archer issued a statement expressing his appreciation. “I want to extend my deepest thanks to President Trump. I am grateful to the president for recognizing that I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me,” Archer said, as quoted by the New York Post.

He further criticised the Biden family, saying, “Like so many people, my life was devastated by the Biden family’s selfish disregard for the truth and for the peace of mind and happiness of others. The Bidens talk about justice, but they don’t mean it. I am grateful that the American people are now well aware of this reality.”

