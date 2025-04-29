Donald Trump to host CEOs on April 30 to showcase their investment commitments

President Donald Trump is set to host CEOs and leaders from various companies that have made significant investments in the US, to highlight their historic commitments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While specific companies attending were not named yet, major firms from sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and technology are expected to participate.

The event comes as Trump continues to pitch his economic agenda, with a focus on reshoring jobs, cutting regulation, and prioritising domestic growth.