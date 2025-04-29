Donald Trump to host CEOs on April 30 to showcase their investment commitments

While specific companies attending were not named yet, major firms from sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and technology are expected to participate.

Ravi Hari
Published29 Apr 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Advertisement
President Donald Trump is set to host CEOs and leaders from various companies that have made significant investments in the US, to highlight their historic commitments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is set to host CEOs and leaders from various companies that have made significant investments in the US, to highlight their historic commitments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While specific companies attending were not named yet, major firms from sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and technology are expected to participate.

The event comes as Trump continues to pitch his economic agenda, with a focus on reshoring jobs, cutting regulation, and prioritising domestic growth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump to host CEOs on April 30 to showcase their investment commitments
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App