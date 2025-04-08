Donald Trump to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘I’d like to see the war stop’ — Pushes Gaza relocation plan again

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 7) that he would like the war in Gaza to end and expressed optimism that it could happen in the near future. Hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said: “I’d like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point, that won’t be in the too-distant future.”

His comments come as global pressure mounts to bring an end to the deadly conflict, which began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

Gaza conflict toll The war erupted after Hamas militants launched a surprise assault, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in Gaza. Palestinian health authorities now estimate that over 50,000 people have been killed in the territory since the war began.

Hostage negotiations continue Trump acknowledged the ongoing efforts to free hostages still held by Hamas: “Work is ongoing… it’s a long process,” he said.

Netanyahu noted that discussions were underway for a new deal following a prior ceasefire that secured the release of some captives.

“We’re committed to getting all the hostages out,” Netanyahu said. “But also eliminating the evil tyranny of Hamas in Gaza and enabling the people of Gaza to freely make a choice to go wherever they want.”

He credited Trump’s regional envoy Steve Witkoff with helping to secure the earlier release of 25 hostages during the January truce.

Truce collapse and casualties The recent six-week truce between Israel and Hamas ended on March 18 with Israel’s resumption of airstrikes. During that ceasefire, 33 Israeli hostages were returned—eight of whom were confirmed dead—while 1,800 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons. According to Israeli military sources, 58 hostages remain in Gaza, with 34 believed to be deceased.

Trump repeats Gaza ‘peace force’ proposal Trump reiterated a controversial idea that the United States should take control of Gaza post-conflict.

“A peace force like the United States there controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing,” he said.

He also suggested that Palestinians from Gaza could be relocated to other countries—an idea critics have described as ethnic cleansing and which has been condemned by much of the international community.