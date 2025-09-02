Donald Trump to make surprise announcement today? Viral post sparks ‘resignation’ rumour amid health concerns

US President Donald Trump is said to make a surprise announcement on Tuesday, September 2, according to a viral social media post. This comes at a time when social media is still buzzing with the hashtag “Trump is Dead” after his week-long absence.

The rumoured press conference is scheduled for 11:30 PM (2 PM EST) on September 2.

The viral X post said, “Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 p.m. Is he resigning?” sparking a rumour about Trump's resignation amid his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

However, the White House's official website did not show such an event in its latest schedules. The viral post is probably a satire from an anti-Trump account.

Netizens are still hopeful about the press conference and said, “Hasn’t been taken off the calendar yet, but at 2 AM Trump is supposed to make an announcement.” “Doubt it’ll be him, or it’ll be JD Vance making the announcement,” they added.

Donald Trump's last public appearance came on Sunday with his grandchildren as he unwound at his golf course in Northern Virginia.

Concerns over Donald Trump's health have previously sparked a media frenzy. The US President was recently seen with a black bruise on his right hand.

The White House had then said that the bruise was due to Donald Trump “shaking hands all day, every day”.

Also Read | Is Trump okay? US President addresses frenzy over his health amid rumours

What did Vance say, adding to ‘Is Trump Dead’ trend? Last weekend, Vice President JD Vance expressed his readiness to assume the role of President of the United States if a “terrible tragedy” is to happen.

While Vance asserted that Donald Trump was in good health, the 41-year-old stressed that his experience over the past 200 days has prepared him for the role.

‘Never felt better…’: Trump Donald Trump dismissed the frenzy over his health with a retort, declaring he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

His response came after a Truth Social user compared the social media conversation around the health of the US President and that of his predecessor when he was not seen in public for an extended stretch.

Trump said, “Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances, and the media would say he’s 'sharp' and 'top of his game'” all while he was “wearing diapers and napping”.

The US President also said he puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history, and the media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours.