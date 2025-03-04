US President Donald Trump is set to meet with top officials on Monday (March 3) to discuss the possibility of freezing or canceling military aid to Ukraine, according to a report by The New York Times.

The meeting comes just days after Trump's contentious Oval Office exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and amid renewed European commitments to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Potential cuts to military assistance An unnamed administration official told the Times that the discussion may include suspending or canceling US military aid to Ukraine. Other measures under consideration include reducing intelligence sharing and scaling back training programs for Ukrainian troops and pilots. If implemented, these changes could significantly alter US support for Kyiv at a crucial moment in the conflict.

Key officials in attendance According to Axios, several high-ranking officials will participate in the meeting, including: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Their input will likely shape the administration’s stance on future aid and military cooperation with Ukraine.

Geopolitical implications The timing of the meeting is significant, as European nations have recently pledged additional military and financial aid to Ukraine. A shift in US policy could create tensions between Washington and its allies while emboldening Russia's position in the ongoing war.

Trump-Zelensky clash at White House deepens Republican divide on Ukraine aid A tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the White House has further divided Republicans and cast doubt on future American aid to Ukraine. The meeting, which took place on Friday, saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance berate Zelensky in front of the media, accusing him of disrespect.

Republican reactions split The confrontation has sparked mixed reactions within the Republican Party. Some lawmakers backed Trump's stance, with Senator Lindsey Graham criticizing Zelensky’s approach and even suggesting that he resign or send a replacement. Senator Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan, reinforced the sentiment, declaring, "The United States of America will no longer be taken for granted."

However, a faction of Republicans defended Ukraine. Representative Mike Lawler called the meeting "a missed opportunity" for stronger US-Ukraine cooperation, while Representative Don Bacon expressed concerns that abandoning Ukraine would harm America's foreign policy and core values.

Fears of US withdrawal from Ukraine support Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski voiced alarm over reports that the White House might be planning to end all US support for Ukraine. "I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin," she said, underscoring concerns that Trump's position could shift US foreign policy away from Kyiv.

Abandoned minerals deal Zelensky had traveled to Washington with hopes of securing US investment in Ukraine’s natural resource development, a move that could have garnered Republican backing for further aid. However, after the heated Oval Office meeting, the agreement was left unsigned, leaving Kyiv without a potential economic partnership that might have bolstered its wartime economy.