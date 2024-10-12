Donald Trump to miss playing golf until after US President elections. Here’s why

Since last month's assassination attempt near his golf course, Donald Trump has refrained from golfing and will continue to do so until after Nov 5 polls.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated12 Oct 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally (Getty Images via AFP)

Ever since the assassination attempt near one of his golf courses last month, former US President Donald Trump has skipped his favourite sport and is not likely to hit the golf course soon.

According to ABC News, citing sources, Trump will stay out of the golf course until a new security plan is in place. However, it is not expected to be in effect until after the November 5 US Presidential elections.

During a briefing last month, the US Secret Service had expressed its concern to Trump over his golfing and told him that additional planning and security procedures are needed for him to be able to continue his golf outings.

Trump, who owns several golf courses, typically plays on a regular basis.

Talking to ABC News, a Secret Service spokesperson said since the attempted assassination of the former President on July 13, the US Secret Service has made comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing, and protective operations.

"Today, the former President is receiving heightened protection, and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi added.

On September 30, the man charged with attempting to assassinate Trump at the former president's golf club in Florida, Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

On the day of the alleged attempted assassination, Trump was playing golf on the course when a US Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, according to investigators.

Routh was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene. He has been ordered to remain in jail to await trial, which has been ordered for November 18.

However, the trial date could be delayed based on the complexity of the case.

Trump is set to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential election.

