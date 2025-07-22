Trump to pull US out of UNESCO again, citing bias toward Palestine and China: ‘Totally out-of-step’

The United States will again withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marking another reversal of President Joe Biden’s multilateral approach, according to reports citing US and European officials. The move is part of President Donald Trump’s renewed campaign to distance the US from international institutions he deems hostile or unaligned with American interests.

White House: ‘UNESCO is out of step’ “President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” said White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly, as quoted by The New York Post.

The administration cited the agency’s pro-diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and a perceived bias in favor of Palestine and China. A White House official told the news outlet that UNESCO “has leveraged its influence to advance global standards favorable to Beijing’s interests” and “force through anti-Israel and anti-Jewish actions.”

Historical sites at center of controversy UNESCO, headquartered in Paris, is best known for designating World Heritage Sites. However, US officials have objected to some recent listings, accusing the agency of politicising heritage by designating Jewish holy sites as “Palestinian World Heritage.”

Past withdrawals set precedent This is not the first time the US has parted ways with the agency. The country first withdrew from UNESCO in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, citing mismanagement and anti-US bias. It rejoined in 2003 under President George W. Bush after reforms. Trump previously pulled the US out in 2017 on similar grounds, and Biden rejoined in 2021.

The latest withdrawal comes as Trump reimplements a broader disengagement from global institutions. Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump has already decided to quit the World Health Organization (WHO) and cut funding to the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.