Trump to put his picture in US passports; Democrats say ‘wasting American tax dollars’

The State Department said on Tuesday (local time) that it is planning a limited issue of commemorative U.S. passports to mark America’s 250th anniversary, featuring a portrait of US President Donald Trump—making him the first living president to appear in the travel document, as reported by AP.

This is another example of Trump having his name and image featured on prominent items such as buildings, official documents, and other high-profile honours.

Since returning to the office last year, Trump has slapped his name and image on government institutions, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the United States Institute of Peace, and currency in an unprecedented way.

Here's what the White House said

The design, which includes a serious-looking image of Trump, had reportedly been under review for several months before receiving final approval on Monday. Around 25,000 to 30,000 of these special passports will be available at the Washington, D.C., passport office shortly before July 4.

Separate proposals are also underway to place his signature on all newly issued U.S. paper currency, another first for a sitting president, and to feature his portrait on a gold commemorative coin marking the nation’s founding.

The commemorative passport will be the default document for people applying in person at the Washington office, although those who want a standard passport will be able to get one by applying online or outside Washington, officials said, as reported by AP.

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

“These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. passport the most secure documents in the world,” he said, as reported by AP.

Limited release add-ons The limited-edition passport is set to include a photo of Donald Trump placed above a gold imprint of his signature on an interior page. The cover will be redesigned with “United States of America” in bold gold lettering at the top and “Passport” at the bottom, reversing the usual layout.

It will also feature a small gold laminated U.S. flag on the back cover, along with the number 250 surrounded by stars to mark the anniversary.

The Bulwark reported earlier on the commemorative passports.

The only presidents featured in current U.S. passports are in a double-page depiction of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Other depictions include the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and scenes of the Great Plains, mountains and islands. Current passports also contain quotations from Martin Luther King Jr. as well as Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Dwight Eisenhower.

The addition of Trump's picture and signature to the passport book is the newest step his aides have taken to increase the president's visibility, including adding his name to the U.S. Institute of Peace building and the Kennedy Center performing arts venue.

Trump has also made waves with his plans for a new White House ballroom and a massive arch to be built at one of the entrances to Washington from Virginia.

President's photograph in passports In most countries that include artwork in passports, the designs typically focus on historical scenes or natural landmarks.

Even North Korea—known for prominently featuring its leader Kim Jong Un in official imagery—does not place him in its passport; instead, it highlights Mount Paektu, a culturally significant natural landmark.

By contrast, current U.S. passports feature imagery tied to national history and achievements, such as the Moon landing and landmarks like the Statue of Liberty.

Last month, the Treasury Department also said Trump's signature would soon start appearing on the dollar bill, in another first.

What did lawmakers say? Lawmakers of the rival Democratic Party criticised Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the passport initiative.

"Secretary Rubio should spend more time convincing his boss to end his war of choice in Iran, and less on wasting American tax dollars indulging Trump's vanity," the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Democrats wrote on X.

The United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations include the image of King Charles III on their currency, reflecting his role as head of state rather than an active political leader.

The monarch met with Donald Trump during a state visit to Washington on Tuesday.

Separately, data shows that only about half of Americans hold valid passports, which is lower than in many other Western countries, and surveys suggest that residents of states that supported Trump are less likely to travel internationally.