Donald Trump to rally again at site of first assassination attempt: What it takes to win swing state of Pennsylvania?

US elections 2024: Donald Trump is expected to return to the site of the first assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania's Butler for a second rally on October 5.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Discovery World in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 1, 2024.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Discovery World in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 1, 2024. (AFP)

Pennsylvania is among the seven key swing states expected to decide the outcome of the US presidential elections 2024. Moreover, it was in Pennsylvania's Butler where US presidential candidate Donald Trump fell victim to an assassination attempt in July. Now, reports have emerged claiming that Trump will return to the site of the first assassination attempt against him in Butler for a second rally on October 5.

According to CBS news and the New York Times, the rally will take place at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, where gunman Thomas Crooks shot at Trump and wounded his ear on July 13. The set-up for the upcoming event is likely to be similar to the July rally, the report added.

Will Trump be able to win the swing-state Pennsylvania or will his rival Kamala Harris lead the charts again?

A new survey revealed that Vice President and Democrat Kamala Harris is neck-and-neck with Donald Trump in "the all-important battleground state of Pennsylvania".

According to a survey shared first with POLITICO, Harris is winning 49 percent of likely voters, compared with 47 percent for Trump and 2 percent for other candidates. Three percent are undecided. The poll was done by a bipartisan team for AARP found.

What it takes to win Pennsylvania?

To claim the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania in November, Donald Trump needs to drive up voter turnout in conservative strongholds like Butler County, an overwhelmingly white, rural-suburban community with a record of voting for Republicans.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Liszt, a Democratic pollster whose firm Impact Research joined Ward’s to conduct the AARP survey, told Politico that Harris’ most significant challenge is the fact that Trump’s retrospective job rating is higher than hers. And “a big piece of that is the economy,” he said.

Liszt added that Trump’s challenges are Harris’ strong performance among independents and her consolidation of younger voters and older Black voters.

Republican pollster Bob Ward, meanwhile, said that if Trump “could expand his margins among older voters, particularly older women, he’s got a good chance to pull ahead in this race.”

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
