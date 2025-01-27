Donald Trump to reinstate thousands of service members discharged over COVID vaccine refusal

  President Donald Trump will sign an executive order reinstating service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The order directs the Secretary of Defense to restore active and reserve personnel, return their ranks, and provide back pay and benefits.

Updated27 Jan 2025, 08:57 PM IST
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth answers questions while arriving at the Pentagon for the first time since being confirmed January 27, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that will reinstate thousands of service members who were discharged during the pandemic for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The move was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday (January 27), who outlined the details of the executive order.

Details of the Executive Order

The executive order directs the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to reinstate all active and reserve members of the military who were discharged for refusing the vaccine and who request to be reinstated. Service members who are reinstated will be returned to their prior ranks and will receive back pay and benefits.

"The Executive Order directs the Secretary of Defense to reinstate all members of the military who were discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine and who request to be reinstated," said a White House fact sheet detailing the measure, Fax News reported.

Impact of the vaccine mandate on the military

The decision comes after more than 8,000 military personnel were discharged under the Biden Administration due to their refusal to comply with the vaccine mandate, which was enforced between 2021 and 2023. The fact sheet noted, "From 2021 to 2023, the Biden Administration and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged over 8,000 troops solely due to their COVID-19 vaccination status." However, after the mandate was repealed in 2023, only 43 of the discharged troops chose to return to service under the Biden Administration.

Hegseth's vision for the Pentagon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and decorated army veteran, took office after securing narrow approval from the Senate despite opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. Hegseth, who now holds significant influence in the Pentagon, promised more changes ahead.

"There are more executive orders coming," Hegseth told reporters upon arriving at the Pentagon for his first full day of work. He also emphasised his priority of eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the military.

Key Takeaways
  • President Trump aims to reverse COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting military personnel.
  • Over 8,000 troops were discharged under the Biden Administration for refusing the vaccine.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizes further changes within the military, including eliminating DEI initiatives.
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 08:57 PM IST
