Donald Trump to rejoin WHO after signing withdrawal order? US President says, ‘maybe we would…’

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization. This comes just days after ordering a US exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

Donald Trump News While speaking at rally in Las Vegas, he said, “Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up."

The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on January 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

Being the top WHO donor, the US contributed about $130 million per year to help cover its global health preparedness and response, along with efforts to address HIV, tuberculosis, and childhood vaccination, according to US media reports.

A potential US exit could significantly impact its funding. In the 2024-25 budget cycle, US contributions amounted to $662 million, or 19% of the organization's total revenue, according to the WHO.

While speaking to the Las Vegas crowd, Trump expressed his frustration as the U.S contributed more to the WHO than China, despite China having a much larger population.

‘Hope United States will reconsider’, says WHO Taking to X, the organisation wrote, “The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization…We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”

What are the other executive orders signed by the US President? President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders and directives as he sought to put his stamp on his new US administration soon after taking oath of office on Monday, January 20. The multiple executive orders, signed by US President Donald Trump on 1st day, were associated with Paris Agreement, World Health organisation, crackdown on immigration, Declassification of historic documents etc.

Additionally, Trump removed security protection for former COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci, prohibited the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), directed the release of the final assassination files related to Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., dismissed 17 independent inspectors, raised concerns about FEMA’s future, reinstated anti-abortion agreements, and took several other actions.