Trump to relocate US Space Command headquarters to Alabama, reversing Biden’s Colorado decision: Report

President Donald Trump’s administration will announce on Tuesday (September 2) that the headquarters of US Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep the command at its temporary base in Colorado, AP reproted citing two people familiar with the plans.

Trump is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon, with the Pentagon livestreaming the event under the title “U.S. Space Command HQ Announcement.”

“The president will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Space Command’s role US Space Command oversees missions such as satellite navigation, troop communications, and missile-launch detection. The command has been at the center of a fierce competition between Alabama and Colorado, with both states lobbying heavily due to the significant economic and political benefits tied to hosting the headquarters.

From Redstone Arsenal to Colorado Springs — and back In 2021, the Air Force identified Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as its preferred permanent site after reviewing infrastructure, costs, and community support across six states.

But in 2023, then-President Joe Biden announced that Space Command would remain permanently in Colorado Springs, Colorado, arguing the move would avoid disruptions in readiness.

A Defense Department inspector general review later found the decision-making process inconclusive, leaving open questions about why Colorado was chosen over Alabama.

Political context Trump, a Republican, has long signaled support for Alabama, where he enjoys strong political backing. Tuesday’s announcement confirms expectations that the headquarters would be shifted back to the state.

Also Read | US IPO floodgates open for fall season as Trump tariff worries ease