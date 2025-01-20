Donald Trump Oath Ceremony: On his first day in office, Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order that would eliminate ‘nonbinary’ and ‘other’ gender options from federal documents. This decision could have profound implications for gender identity recognition in the US.

The Donald Trump administration plans to release an executive order on its first day in office that would reset federal policy of what is considered an accepted gender.

The White House will instruct the State Department and Department of Homeland Security, as well as other agencies to remove ‘nonbinary’ or ‘other’ options from federal documents, including passports and visas, according to an incoming administration official quoted as saying by US media.

"No longer will the federal government be promoting gender ideology," the incoming administration official told reporters.

Different US media reports suggested that Trump will sign anything between 100 and 200 executive orders on first day after being inaugurated as 47th President of the United States of America on Monday.

Another component of the order will pertain to “privacy and intimate spaces," aimed at eliminating transgender women being housed in prisons or migrant shelters for their preferred gender identity.

Another order announced Monday, which the person noted as "very fitting" falling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, involves "ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs."

The order ends several diversity training programs within the federal government, the official noted. It would call for “dismantling the DEI bureaucracy," including ending environmental justice programs, equity related grants and equity initiatives.

Trump will issue a broad trade memo but wont impose new tariffs on his first day in office after taking oath as 47th President of United States.

Trump would, instead, direct federal agencies to evaluate US trade relationships with China, Canada and Mexico, an incoming Trump administration official said.

President-elect Trump has pledged tariffs of 10 per cent on global imports, 60 per cent on Chinese goods and a 25 per cent import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products, duties that may upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation.