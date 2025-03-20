Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and one of his top aide, has claimed that the Republican would run in the US Presidential election 2028 again.

In an interview, Steve Bannon said that he is working with others to make way for Donald Trump to run for President again despite the limits the US Constitution poses.

“We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives. We will see what the definition of term limit is,” he said, adding, "I’m a firm believer that President Donald Trump will run and win again in 2028. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028.”

“A man like this [Donald Trump] comes along once every century, if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now,” Steve Bannon said.

Is Donald Trump allowed to run for President in 2028 as per Constitution? The Twenty-Second Amendment, passed in 1951, is a rule in the U.S. Constitution that limits a president to serving only two terms in office. This means no person can be elected president more than twice. It was introduced to prevent any one leader from holding power for too long.

It says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”