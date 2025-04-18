Donald Trump to Russia and Ukraine: ‘You’re foolish’ if no progress is made in peace talks

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday (April 18) that the United States would withdraw from brokering further peace talks over the war in Ukraine if there is no swift progress from both Russia and Ukraine. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that Washington would "move on" if a truce or peace agreement didn’t seem feasible in the short term.

"Yeah, very shortly," Trump responded when asked if Washington would step away from the peace process. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done." He added that if either of the parties made the situation difficult, the US would step aside.

"Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people' — and we're going to just take a pass," Trump said. "But hopefully we won't have to do that."

Trump on Putin and Ukraine: No playing games, only help Trump was asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was stalling or dragging his feet on the peace talks. The US president expressed hope that Putin would not delay, but assured that if it became evident that either side was not motivated to end the war, Washington would no longer intervene.

"I hope not," Trump said when asked if Putin was stalling. "I'll let you know soon." Trump emphasised that he was not being "played" by the Russian president.

"Nobody's playing me, I'm trying to help," Trump declared. “I know when people are playing us, and I know when they’re not. And I have to see an enthusiasm to want to end it. And I think I see that enthusiasm. I think I see it from both sides."

Trump's remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the situation in Paris, following talks with European allies. Rubio stated that the US needed to see progress in the coming days and, if no substantial progress was made, Washington would disengage from further negotiations.

"We had a good meeting yesterday," Rubio said. "But this isn’t going to go on forever." He indicated that if a ceasefire or resolution did not seem achievable in the short term, the US would stop engaging in negotiations.

Rubio also praised European nations for their constructive role, acknowledging that they could help "move the ball" forward in the peace process.

Trump’s call for action amid lengthy conflict The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has now entered its fourth year.

Trump had previously boasted that he could end the war within 24 hours if he were in charge, a claim he later clarified as sarcastic. Despite this, the President reiterated his commitment to finding a diplomatic solution while expressing frustration with the drawn-out conflict.