Trump to sign executive order approving TikTok deal under 2024 law; Oracle, Silver Lake among investors: WH Officials

Senior White House officials confirmed to Reuters that President Donald Trump will sign an executive order later this week approving a deal for TikTok’s US operations. The order will declare that the deal meets the requirements established under a 2024 law, clearing the way for the social media platform to continue operations in the United States.

Investor participation While the full list of investors has not yet been finalized, officials confirmed that Oracle and Silver Lake will be among those investing in TikTok’s US operations. The investment pool is expected to include a mixture of US and global firms. Officials emphasized that the administration is seeking investors “who will bring value” to the company, with a focus on firms aligned with US interests.

Regulatory and operational changes The deal will transfer TikTok’s US operations to new joint ventures, with Oracle tasked to provide security oversight and study TikTok’s algorithm. Officials said that the Oracle security terms will come into effect once the deal closes. The administration has expressed confidence that China has approved the agreement and that no further talks with Beijing are planned.

According to senior officials, the deal may still require certain approvals, including antitrust review and export licenses, before it is fully finalized. The executive order is expected to formally recognize the deal as compliant with US law, marking a significant step in the ongoing negotiations over TikTok’s US presence.

Economic implications The administration projects that the finalized deal could support hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity over the next five years, highlighting the strategic and financial significance of TikTok in the US market.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also Read | TikTok algorithm to come under US control in White House-backed agreement