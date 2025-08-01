Donald Trump to sign executive order on new tariffs, effective August 1

S President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday (July 31) imposing new country-specific tariffs that will take effect Friday (August 1), according to the White House. The move comes after months of fluctuating announcements and ongoing negotiations with several US trading partners.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development during a press briefing: “At some point this afternoon or later this evening, the president will sign the executive order. Aug. 1, the reciprocal rates will be going into effect.”

Details still unclear for many countries While Trump has finalised trade deals with key allies such as the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, and South Korea, others are facing unilaterally imposed tariff hikes. A blanket duty is still expected on nations that haven’t secured individual agreements, though final decisions were still pending as of Thursday afternoon.

“The rest of those countries that either do not have a deal or have a letter, they will be hearing from this administration by the midnight deadline tonight,” Leavitt said.

New agreements may still be announced In the final hours before the deadline, Trump’s administration is still working to secure more deals.

“If more deals are cut between now and midnight, I will never count out the president. You’ve seen him do it before,” Leavitt said, referencing Trump’s tendency to finalize agreements at the eleventh hour.

Tariff hike on Mexico delayed Trump announced on social media that the United States and Mexico have agreed to extend their existing tariff arrangement for another 90 days, allowing more time for trade negotiations.

“The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border. We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time,” Trump wrote.

Under the extension, a 25% tariff will continue to apply to goods from Mexico that do not comply with USMCA provisions. In addition, the 50% tariff on steel, aluminum, copper, and related products will remain in effect.

Multiple orders may be needed It remains unclear how many executive orders the president will need to sign to fully enact the wide-ranging tariff changes. Official directives are required to allow US Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting the new duties.

As the clock ticks down, the final shape of the US tariff landscape remains uncertain, with the White House scrambling to close last-minute deals and businesses bracing for impact.