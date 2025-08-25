Donald Trump signs executive orders cracking down on cashless bail, flag desecration

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a pair of executive orders aimed at reshaping the nation’s criminal justice system, targeting cashless bail policies and renewing efforts to penalize flag desecration.

Crackdown on Cashless Bail One order directs law enforcement in Washington, D.C., to hold suspects in federal custody “to the fullest extent permissible” under the law, effectively ending the city’s decades-old cashless bail system. A second order requires the Justice Department to compile a list of jurisdictions across the country that still use cashless bail, with the threat of federal funding cuts to pressure them into compliance.

Trump argued the move was necessary to tackle what he described as rising lawlessness in Democratic-run cities. “They thought it was discriminatory to make people put up money because they just killed three people lying on a street … cashless bail — we’re ending it,” Trump said, singling out Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and California Governor Gavin Newsom in his remarks.

Cashless bail, adopted in cities including New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, eliminates the need for defendants to post money to secure release before trial. Supporters say the policy prevents discrimination against low-income defendants, while critics contend it allows dangerous offenders back on the streets.

Renewed push against Flag Burning In a separate action, Trump ordered the Justice Department to review cases involving flag burning to determine whether protesters could face charges under statutes such as public nuisance or disorderly conduct.

“The American flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States,” the White House said in a statement, calling desecration “uniquely offensive and provocative.”

Trump has previously suggested penalties for flag burning, including jail time or loss of citizenship. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that flag burning is protected under the First Amendment as a form of political expression, limiting the administration’s ability to criminalize the act.

