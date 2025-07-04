Donald Trump to sign ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ on July 4 after it clears its final hurdle in House

US President Donald Trump will sign the tax cut and spending bill on Friday evening (July 4), after it cleared its final hurdle in the House, capping months of partisan battles over the legislation that Republicans call a landmark victory and Democrats denounce as a cruel attack on working Americans.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Thursday that Trump’s signing ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

“The bill will be at the president’s desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing tomorrow at 5 pm on the Fourth of July, just as the president always said and hoped it would be,” Leavitt told reporters.

A “Big Beautiful Bill” The 887-page package — dubbed by Trump as his “one big beautiful bill” — makes permanent the tax breaks first enacted during his first term, expands deductions for workers and retirees, and adds hundreds of billions in new military and deportation spending.

The legislation also imposes $1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, food assistance (SNAP), and renewable energy incentives. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the measure will add $3.3 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade, leaving 11.8 million more Americans without health insurance and stripping food aid from millions.

What is in the bill? Tax breaks: Extends 2017 tax cuts and adds new deductions, including up to $6,000 for seniors earning under $75,000.

Military and security: Over $350 billion for defense and immigration enforcement, including funding for a proposed “Golden Dome” missile shield.

Cuts to safety nets: Sharp reductions in Medicaid and SNAP through stricter work requirements.

Passage by thin margins The House voted 218–214 late Thursday after intense behind-the-scenes lobbying. Two Republicans joined every Democrat in voting no, and the final tally came only after Trump personally pressed wavering lawmakers to support the tax bill.

Just days earlier, the Senate passed the legislation in a 51–50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

GOP leaders described the outcome as a defining achievement of Trump’s second term.

Fierce Democratic opposition House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries led an unprecedented protest, speaking for 8 hours and 44 minutes.

“I never thought that I’d be on the House floor saying this is a crime scene,” Jeffries said. “It’s a crime scene, going after the health and safety of the American people. And we want no part of it.”

Jeffries and other Democrats called the tax and spending bill “trickle-down cruelty,” warning it would devastate working families while delivering tax windfalls to corporations and the wealthy.