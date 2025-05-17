Donald Trump to speak to Putin, Zelensky to stop ‘BLOODBATH’ killing 5000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, May 19 to stop the ‘bloodbath’ in that is killing “5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers” in a week on average.

The US President said he will also talk to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky as well as various NATO members.

“I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 a.m. The subjects of the call will be stopping the “bloodbath” that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade. I will then be speaking to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and then, with President Zelenskyy, various members of NATO,” he said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social in all caps, his signature style.

Trump hoped that his discussions with the parties involved in the war will result in a ceasefire and put an end to the ‘violent’ Russia Ukraine war.

“Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end. God bless us all!” he said.