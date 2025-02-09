Months after surviving two assassination attempts, US President Donald Trump has ordered the Secret Services to provide him “every bit of information” about his two would-be assassins, reported the New York Post on Saturday.

In his order to the Secret Service, Donald Trump said that he wanted to know why one of his assassins had multiple phones and a foreign application installed.

“No more holding back because of Biden. . . . I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough," New York Post quoted Trump.

Six phones found in Trump's would-be assassin's car According to New York Post, the security officials had found six cellphones inside Ryan Routh's car. Routh was the prime suspect in the second assassination attempt on Trump in September when he was at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, FL.

In July, Donald Trump was shot by nineteen-year-old Thomas Crooks, while he was speaking at an election campaign rally in Butler PA.

The teenager was shot dead by police. During the investigation, officials found encrypted messaging accounts on his phone. These accounts were associated with mobile applications based in Belgium, New Zealand and Germany.

Why a teenager would need to use encrypted foreign apps? Questioning the presence of an encrypted foreign app on Thomas Crooks' mobile, Donald Trump's national security advisor, former Republican Michael Waltz, had asked for a detailed probe into the matter.

Waltz, who was a former member of the congressional task force investigating the assassination attempt had advising the president on the investigation.