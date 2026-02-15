Donald Trump to unveil $5 billion Gaza aid fund at Washington ‘Board of Peace' event

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (February 15) outlined new plans for what he called the “Board of Peace,” claiming the body will mobilize more than $5 billion for humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the initiative would formally announce fresh financial commitments on February 19, at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C.

$5 billion for Gaza reconstruction According to Trump, member states have pledged over $5 billion toward humanitarian relief and rebuilding efforts in Gaza. He said thousands of personnel would also be committed to an “International Stabilization Force” and local policing initiatives aimed at maintaining security and stability for civilians.

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid continued international focus on post-conflict reconstruction and governance arrangements in the Gaza Strip.

Claims of UN backing Trump said he had previously released a plan in October for the “permanent end” to the Gaza conflict, claiming the vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council. He also asserted that the initiative facilitated humanitarian aid at “record speed” and secured the release of hostages, both living and deceased.

There has been no independent confirmation provided alongside his statement regarding the Security Council’s unanimous adoption of the plan.

Davos gathering Trump added that two dozen “Founding Members” joined him in Davos, Switzerland, last month to celebrate the official formation of the Board of Peace and to present a broader vision extending beyond Gaza toward what he described as “world peace.”

Advertisement

The annual gathering in Davos typically coincides with the World Economic Forum, where global leaders and business executives meet to discuss international economic and political issues.

Hamas demilitarization demand In his statement, Trump emphasized that Hamas must uphold a commitment to “full and immediate demilitarization,” framing it as a key condition for long-term peace and security in Gaza.