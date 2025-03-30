Donald Trump to use military to acquire Greenland? Here’s what US President says

US President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to annexing Greenland, stating that he has “absolutely” had real discussions about acquiring the semiautonomous Danish territory.

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%,” Trump said, in a phone interview with NBC News.

Military option not off the table While Trump emphasised that diplomatic means could achieve annexation, he did not rule out a more forceful approach.

“There’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force,” he said, but added, “I don’t take anything off the table.”

Geopolitical implications When asked about the broader strategic significance of acquiring Greenland, Trump dismissed concerns about global perceptions.

“I don’t really think about that. I don’t really care. Greenland’s a very separate subject, very different. It’s international peace. It’s international security and strength,” he stated.

Trump also pointed to foreign naval activity near Greenland as a concern.

“You have ships sailing outside Greenland from Russia, from China and from many other places. And we’re not going to allow things to happen that are going to hurt the world or the United States,” he said.

As of now, Denmark has not responded to Trump’s latest remarks.

Vice President Vance’s Greenland visit Trump’s comments came a day after Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited Pituffik Space Base, a US Space Force installation on Greenland’s northwestern coast. While there, Vance criticised Denmark’s governance of the region.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass, filled with incredible people,” Vance said.

Denmark criticises US over Greenland comments Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has condemned the "tone" of US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks about Greenland, calling them inappropriate for allies. “We do not appreciate the tone... this is not how you speak to your close allies,” Rasmussen said in a video message on Friday.

During his visit to Pituffik Space Base, Vance accused Denmark of neglecting Greenland’s security and suggested the territory would be better off under US partnership. He also implied that Greenland should seek independence from Denmark. Advertisement

Rasmussen acknowledged US strategic interest in Greenland but reminded Washington that the territory is already under NATO’s security umbrella. “We are very much open to discussions,” he said.

Putin: US' Greenland push is no surprise Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 28 that Donald Trump’s bid for Greenland aligns with longstanding U.S. interests in the Arctic. Speaking in Murmansk, Putin noted that the US has sought control over Greenland since the 19th century and even attempted to buy it after World War II.