United States President-elect Donald Trump trolled current US First Lady Jill Biden with a meme in a social media post for his fragrances on his own networking platform Truth Social. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!" Trump wrote, adding a meme showing Jill Biden smiling at him while he speaks and with the text saying: “A fragrance your enemies can't resist!"

The photo for the meme came from when both Jill Biden and Trump attended the ceremony to mark the re-opening of the 861-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on December 7.

According to an AFP report, as many as 50 heads of state and government were invited to the French capital city to attend the ceremony marking the rebuilding of the Gothic masterpiece. The restoration has been completed five years after the 2019 fire which ravaged the world heritage structure and toppled its spire. Around 250 companies and hundreds of experts were part of the five-year restoration project at a cost of hundreds of millions of euros, it added.

Trump Selling Fragrances According to the website, Trump is selling “official" fragrances called ‘Fight Fight Fight Collection’ during the Christmas festive period.

The website advertises it as “fragrances for patriots… like President Trump". It added that these fragrances “are a tribute to the Trump legacy… curated to capture the essence of success and determination, with each scent symbolizing victory and strength". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

17-second handshake between Trump and Macron Goes Viral As world leaders converged in Paris to witness the grand reopening of Notre Dame, the seventeen-second handshake between Trump and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron captured the attention of social media.

Also among the esteemed guests were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tech mogul Elon Musk, and the UK's Crown Prince William.

The ceremony, led by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, marked a historic moment as he officially reopened the cathedral's doors. Trump, who was in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, arrived at the Elysee Palace more than 40 minutes late, setting a tense tone for his first international trip since securing a second presidential term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Agencies)