Donald Trump trolls Barack Obama with OJ Simpson meme as Russia probe origins face renewed scrutiny

Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with Barack Obama in typically provocative fashion—this time using a meme that parodies the infamous 1994 O.J. Simpson police chase.

But while the meme was intended as a political jab at the former US President, it unexpectedly triggered a viral reaction for another reason: JD Vance’s surprise cameo.

Originally posted by Donald Trump Jr. and later reshared by Trump himself, the doctored image features Obama riding in a white Ford Bronco, cast as a fugitive. Trump appears in pursuit, driving a police cruiser.

Trailing them in a second squad car is Trump’s vice-presidential pick JD Vance—depicted in his long-haired, college-era look, a recurring image that social media has taken a liking to. Though Vance wasn’t the focus, his youthful appearance once again became meme fodder online.

Trump’s meme spree didn’t stop there. Earlier, he posted an AI-generated deepfake video on Truth Social showing Obama being arrested in the Oval Office by FBI agents, while Trump watched with a grin.

The video quickly went viral and drew both ridicule and concern over the rising use of AI in political propaganda.

Why Did The US President Suddenly Post These? These digital jabs come just as former Democratic presidential candidate and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made explosive claims regarding the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Originally prepared in 2020 but only declassified recently, the report claims the Obama administration directed an unusually rushed and biased process in producing the assessment. According to the committee, “This report shows the ICA was not the product of a fair or thorough intelligence process, but of political pressure and selective sourcing.”

Gabbard alleges that over 100 documents point to top Obama-era officials—possibly with Obama’s direct involvement—fabricating the story in an attempt to undermine Trump’s presidency. She says she plans to turn the evidence over to the Department of Justice and the FBI.