Donald Trump trolls Canada’s Justin Trudeau as ‘Governor’ AGAIN! This time while…

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, in truth Social post, once again referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor" during a message about the American hockey team competing against Canada.

In the Truth Social post, Donald Trump yet again labelled Canada as the 51st US state, much to the chagrin of the maple country.

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State. I will be speaking before the Governors tonight in D.C., and will sadly, therefore, be unable to attend. But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”, the US president wrote on Truth Social.

Not The First Time Trump Calls Trudeau ‘Governor’ This isn't the first time Donald Trump has used the term "Governor" to refer to Justin Trudeau. In December 2024, he called Trudeau "Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada" on his social media platform, Truth Social, after a dinner meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The dinner occurred amid tensions over Donald Trump's threats to impose significant tariffs on Canadian imports, which he argued were necessary to protect American interests.

Why Does Donald trump Want Canada? Donald Trump earlier in February said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired during the Super Bowl preshow. “Yeah it is,” Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier when asked whether his talk of annexing Canada is “a real thing”—as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently warned.

“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen,” he said. “Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”

US is not subsidizing Canada. The US buys products from Canada, a natural resource-rich nation, including commodities like oil. While the trade gap in goods has ballooned in recent years to $72 billion in 2023, the deficit largely reflects America’s imports of Canadian energy.

