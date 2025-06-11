Tulsi Gabbard's BIG revelation – sought AI's help to know if anything in JKF Files ‘should remain classified’

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, has revealed that she relied on artificial intelligence (AI) to determine which secrets within the John F. Kennedy assassination files should remain classified and which could be made public.

Speaking at an Amazon Web Services conference in Washington, DC, Tulsi Gabbard explained how AI significantly expedited the review of approximately 80,000 pages of government documents released earlier this year.

AI’s Role in Unlocking JFK Files Tulsi Gabbard's office has released tens of thousands of pages of material related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and his brother, New York Senator Robert F Kennedy, on the orders of President Donald Trump.

The JFK assassination files, contained a vast trove of documents, many of which were handwritten, poorly catalogued, and difficult to interpret, according to Gabbard. The sometimes slow pace of intelligence work frustrated her as a member of Congress, Gabbard said, and continues to be a challenge.

Tulsi Gabbard disclosed that the documents were fed into an AI programme tasked with analysing the content and flagging sensitive information that warranted continued secrecy.

“We have been able to do that through the use of AI tools far more quickly than what was done previously—which was to have humans go through and look at every single one of these pages,” she said.

The intelligence community already relies on many private-sector technologies, and Gabbard said she wants to expand that relationship instead of using federal resources to create expensive alternatives.

“How do we look at the available tools that exist — largely in the private sector — to make it so that our intelligence professionals, both collectors and analysts, are able to focus their time and energy on the things that only they can do," she said.

Embracing AI Amidst Controversy Tulsi Gabbard’s admission comes amid growing debate over the use of AI in sensitive government work.

Critics have raised concerns about the reliability and ethical implications of AI, especially when it comes to handling classified information.

Nevertheless, Tulsi Gabbard remains a strong advocate for harnessing AI to modernise intelligence work, stating that such tools enable analysts to focus on tasks that require human judgement.

What did JFK Files Reveal? The recent JFK assassination files released by the Trump administration have not revealed any major new secrets or bombshells.

Although the documents provide additional insight into how the CIA monitored Lee Harvey Oswald prior to the assassination, they largely reaffirm the longstanding conclusion that Oswald acted alone.

The files also include sensitive personal information, raising privacy concerns.

A New Era for Intelligence Transparency While the JFK files did not reveal any earth-shattering secrets, the AI-assisted review process represents a major step forward in government transparency and efficiency.