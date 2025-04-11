Presidential check-up: Donald Trump undergoes medical tests and imaging, says White House

President Donald Trump is undergoing his first physical exam of his second term on Friday (April 11), the White House confirmed. Unlike some past exams, Trump will not be sedated or given general anesthesia.

“He is undergoing quite a few tests, imaging. Again, it’s a yearly physical, so there’s quite a lot that goes into it,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “The president will not receive general anesthesia as part of the exam.”

Trump: ‘Never felt better’ Trump, who turns 79 in June, took to Truth Social earlier this week to preemptively address public interest in the exam.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” he posted on Monday, signaling confidence in his health.

Fast food diet, mental stamina Known for his love of fast food, Trump, the oldest person to ever assume the US presidency, has frequently claimed to be in excellent physical and mental health. During his first term, Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and scored a perfect 30 out of 30, according to then-White House physician Ronny Jackson.

A 2018 medical review during his first term concluded Trump was in “overall excellent health,” but recommended he lose weight and increase physical activity.

Health under spotlight after assassination attempt Friday's check-up marks the first official update on Trump's condition since an assassination attempt during a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear. His campaign had downplayed the injuries at the time, releasing a statement by Rep. Ronny Jackson calling them “superficial.”

Information disclosure up to White House While the public and press await full results, there’s no formal requirement for Trump to release detailed findings.

“The White House will provide an update from the president’s physician as soon as possible,” Leavitt said.

Age and fitness still a flashpoint The health and cognitive ability of both Trump and then President Joe Biden, now 82, were heavily scrutinised during the 2024 election, particularly after a poor debate performance by Biden and increasingly rambling campaign speeches by Trump.