Trump unveils $1m ‘Gold Card’ visa as fast-track route to US residency- Benefits, application details, & more

US president Donald Trump has announced the launch of a new immigration programme that would allow wealthy foreign nationals to obtain accelerated United States residency by purchasing what he has described as a “gold card” visa for $1 million, alongside a proposed higher-tier “platinum” option priced at $5 million.

The initiative, revealed through official government channels and amplified by Trump on social media, is being positioned as a fast-track pathway for high-net-worth individuals and corporations seeking to retain overseas talent.

What is the Trump ‘Gold Card’ visa? The so-called Trump Gold Card is a premium residency programme offering foreign applicants the prospect of permanent residence in the United States on an expedited basis, subject to stringent financial and security requirements.

According to an official government webpage, successful applicants will be granted US residency “in record time” after meeting the programme’s eligibility conditions, including significant upfront payments and background vetting by federal authorities.

Trump promoted the scheme online, describing it as a streamlined route to citizenship for selected applicants.

“A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent,” Trump wrote on Wednesday on social media.

Trump signed an executive order in September announcing the official launch of the gold card. When the program was first reported in February, the price for a visa was $5m. The discounted price tag may give the card a competitive edge compared with similar “pay to jump the line” programs in other countries.

For example, New Zealand’s new golden visa program costs nearly $3m (US dollars), but managed to attract strong interest from wealthy Americans following Trump’s re-election.

Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa - Website Candidates interested to apply for Trump's 'Gold Card' visa, should visit www.trumpcard.gov to start applying.

How much does the US Gold Card visa cost? Under the framework outlined in a September executive order, individual applicants are required to make a $1 million payment to qualify for the visa.

In addition, all applicants must pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and successfully complete a comprehensive background check.

For businesses seeking to sponsor foreign employees under the programme, the financial threshold is higher.

Corporate sponsors must pay $2 million per employee, reflecting the commercial benefit associated with retaining specialised overseas talent.

What are the additional fees for companies? Beyond the initial sponsorship cost, firms participating in the scheme will be subject to ongoing financial obligations. Companies are required to pay an annual maintenance charge of 1%, amounting to $20,000, to keep each visa active.

A further 5% transfer fee — equivalent to $100,000 — will apply every time an employer seeks to reassign the visa from one employee to another, adding a recurring cost to workforce mobility under the programme.

“Trump Corporate Gold Card allows your business to transfer access from one employee and grant it to another with a small, 5% transfer fee, which includes the cost of a DHS background check. A 1% annual maintenance fee will also apply.” the website read.

Steps to secure Trump's ‘Gold Card’ Submit Your Application You submit your application and a nonrefundable processing fee. This is the first step to securing the Trump Gold Card.

Careful Consideration United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will now conduct an in-depth background check and process to vet the potential card holder.

Approval Once an applicant is approved, a Trump Gold Card will be available for use throughout all 50 states and territories.

Trump teases ‘platinum’ version of the US visa Donald Trump has also indicated that a more expensive tier, referred to as a “platinum” visa, could be introduced at a price point of $5 million. This card will allow holders to spend up to 270 days in the US without being subject to US taxes on non-US income.

How does ‘Gold Card' fit into US immigration policy? According to Donald Trump, proceeds from the new program will go to “an account where we can do things positive for the country” and that it will generate “many billions of dollars”.