Donald Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' at Davos, with Pakistan, UAE on board; vows Gaza will be demilitarised and rebuilt

Out of the 60 nations that had been invited to join, around 35 countries had agreed to sign on to the project, a senior administration official said as per reports

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated22 Jan 2026, 04:56 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed Charter of the Board of Peace, as he takes part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
US President Donald Trump unveiled his much-anticipated Gaza ‘Board of Peace' at Davos on Thursday, with the UAE and Pakistan among others on board. He claimed that there was a commitment to ensure Gaza was demilitarised and “beautifully rebuilt”.

Of the 60 nations invited to join, 35 had agreed to sign on to the project, a senior administration official said, as per AFP.

The Peace Board is expected to oversee Gaza’s post-war transition as the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025 moves into a second phase. Its mandate is set to include the formation of a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory.

In his opening remarks, Trump claimed that "everybody" wants to be a part of the Board of Peace and said that he will continue to "work with many others, including the United Nations."

Which countries have said yes to ‘Peace Board’?

According to AP, here's a list of countries that have accepted invitations to join the board:

— Argentina

— Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Belarus

— Egypt

— Hungary

— Indonesia

— Jordan

— Kazakhstan

— Kosovo

— Morocco

— Pakistan

— Qatar

— Saudi Arabia

— Turkey

— United Arab Emirates

— Uzbekistan

— Vietnam

Countries that will not join the board, as for now, include:

— France

— Norway

— Slovenia

— Sweden

— The United Kingdom

Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal:

— Cambodia

— China

— Croatia

— Germany

— India

— Italy

— The European Union's executive arm

— Paraguay

— Russia

— Singapore

— Thailand

— Ukraine

Who are attending the Peace Board launch?

Attending are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’ son-in-law and a key overseas negotiator for his administration on several fronts.

Earlier, a report by AFP mentioned that top diplomats from several countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev; Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña; and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan were also expected to join the launch of the 'Gaza Peace Board'.

The list also includes Argentina President Javier Milei and Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto, both Trump allies, and the heads of several state-run sovereign wealth funds, reported AFP.

 
 
