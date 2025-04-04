Donald Trump unveils the first look of $5 million ‘Gold Card’ - what it looks like? How to buy? All you need to know

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, April 3, proudly showed off the design of his administration’s new $5 million “gold card” to reporters aboard Air Force One.

In February, the POTUS had announced that the "Gold Card" US visa will offer an alternative to the current EB-5 visa for foreign nationals.

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Trump told reporters. “That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is?”

“It’s the gold card — the Trump card," several reports quoted Donald Trump as saying.

What does the ‘gold card’ visa look like? The ‘Gold Card’ US Visa is indeed golden in colour, and has Donald Trump's image emblazoned on it. It also has another name, called ‘The Trump Card, ’ and clearly mentions it is worth $5 million, which is roughly worth ₹43 crore.

What is the ‘Gold Card’ Visa? The ‘Gold Card’ visa is a program that grants residency to foreign investors for a $5 million fee. It also provides green card privileges.

How to buy the Gold Card? When would it be available? While no information has been made available yet on how to buy the Gold Card Visa, Donald Trump declared that the cards are likely to be rolled out in “less than two weeks” from now. This means that the Gold cards are likely to be available around the end of April or first week of May 2025.

Who is the first buyer of the Gold Card? Donald Trump proudly declared that he was the first buyer of the Gold Card.

When asked who the second buyer was, Trump said he was not sure, and said that the Gold Card “will be out in less than two weeks, probably,” reported CNN.

Does the ‘Gold Card’ Visa grant US citizenship? No, holders of the ‘Gold Card’ visa do not receive immediate US citizenship. However, it serves as a pathway to obtaining American citizenship in the future.