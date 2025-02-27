US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed optimism over his new ‘gold card’ US visa plan and said that American firms can buy it to hire talented graduates from India, China, Japan and other countries.

Trump hoped that US’ gold card’ would “sell like crazy” and called it a “bargain” for American firms to retain talented graduates.

“A person comes from India, China, Japan -- lots of different places and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale they go to all great schools and they graduate number one in their class and they made job offers, but the offers immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country,” Donald Trump said on Wednesday. He also highlighted the plight of American firms while hiring foreign candidates.

Immigration system not been appropriately monetised While lamenting the plight of companies who want to hire talented non-American students, Donald Trump said that the immigration system has not been properly monetised or run.

He said that the ‘gold card’ system would address the issue as companies can buy it to hire non-American graduates, including those from India. He emphasised that the $5 million fee would help America retain ‘productive’ people, reported ANI.

“We want people who are productive people, and I will tell you, the people who can pay USD 5 million, they’re going to create jobs,” he said.

Trump added that if a business is in the US, it does not have to pay any tariffs, and those operating outside would have to pay those.