Donald Trump says firms can buy ‘gold card’ to hire Indian graduates

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about his 'gold card' visa plan, allowing American firms to hire talented graduates from countries like India and China. He believes the $5 million fee will help retain productive individuals and create jobs in the US.

Updated27 Feb 2025, 10:43 AM IST
US President Donald Trump(AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed optimism over his new ‘gold card’ US visa plan and said that American firms can buy it to hire talented graduates from India, China, Japan and other countries.

Trump hoped that US’ gold card’ would “sell like crazy” and called it a “bargain” for American firms to retain talented graduates.

“A person comes from India, China, Japan -- lots of different places and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale they go to all great schools and they graduate number one in their class and they made job offers, but the offers immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country,” Donald Trump said on Wednesday. He also highlighted the plight of American firms while hiring foreign candidates.

Immigration system not been appropriately monetised

While lamenting the plight of companies who want to hire talented non-American students, Donald Trump said that the immigration system has not been properly monetised or run.

He said that the ‘gold card’ system would address the issue as companies can buy it to hire non-American graduates, including those from India. He emphasised that the $5 million fee would help America retain ‘productive’ people, reported ANI.

“We want people who are productive people, and I will tell you, the people who can pay USD 5 million, they’re going to create jobs,” he said.

Trump added that if a business is in the US, it does not have to pay any tariffs, and those operating outside would have to pay those.

Donald Trump gold card program

On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced his plan to launch a ‘gold card’ system, which is considered a premium version of the green card. ‘Gold card’ will offer non-American investors an opportunity to get permanent residence by paying a fee of $5 million. The ‘gold card’ system will be launched as an alternative to the existing EB-5 visa for investors.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 10:43 AM IST
