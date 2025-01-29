US President Donald Trump, in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 27), highlighted key areas for strengthening US-India ties, focusing on defense procurement and trade. According to a White House readout, President Trump emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the statement from White House readout said.

Trade has been a recurring issue in US-India relations, and this conversation reiterated the goal of achieving a fair bilateral trade agreement that benefits both nations.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to the White House The call also included discussions about Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the White House later this year, further underscoring the strength of US-India ties.

Strengthening strategic partnerships India’s upcoming role as the host of the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year was also a key focus of the discussion. “Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year,” the readout stated.

PM Modi emphasises strong partnership Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight in speaking with US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his historic second term. The PM highlighted the commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership between India and the US, aimed at advancing the welfare of their people and fostering global peace, prosperity, and security.

The United States will impose tariffs on countries that “harm” America, Trump also announced, naming China, India, and Brazil as examples of high-tariff nations. Speaking to House Republicans at a retreat in Florida, Trump said, “We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good.”

Highlighting his administration’s trade vision, Trump declared that the US would prioritise domestic prosperity over foreign benefits. “Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we’re not going to let that happen any longer because we’re going to put America first,” he asserted.

India’s push for military modernisation India, long the world’s largest arms importer, has turned to countries like the US and France to close the technology gap with its regional rival, China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is also working to bolster domestic arms production as part of an ambitious plan to transform India into a global manufacturing hub for defense and aviation. The PM has called on the Indian military to support domestic arms makers, hoping to reduce reliance on foreign imports.