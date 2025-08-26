Trump urges Putin-Zelensky meeting but says, ‘It’s up to them. It takes two to tango’

US President Donald Trump addressed questions about a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizing that it is “up to them” and that both leaders had expressed interest in his presence.

Donald Trump said a Putin-Zelensky summit would depend on the two leaders, adding, “It takes two to tango.” He praised Putin’s Alaska trip as a diplomatic gesture and reiterated his good relationship with the Russian president. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
US President Donald Trump addressed growing questions about his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following reports that Putin had agreed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The White House had previously stated that the meeting would take place “in the coming weeks,” but Russian officials have since denied any confirmed plans.

During a press briefing in the Oval Office, ABC News asked Trump directly: “Mr. President, when you met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, how soon did he say that he wanted to sit down with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy?”

ABC News correspondent noted that Russia had publicly stated there was “no meeting on the books and no agenda set.”

“It takes two to Tango,” says Trump

In response, Trump emphasised that the decision rests with the two foreign leaders: “Well, that’s going to be up to them. It takes two to tango, I always say. And they should meet, I think, before I have a meeting and probably close the deal, but I think it’s appropriate they meet.”

He added that both sides had expressed interest in his presence at a potential summit: “They’d like me to be at the meeting. I said, ‘You guys have to work it out. It’s between you.’”

Putin’s Alaska visit called a “concession”

Trump also reflected on Putin’s recent visit to Alaska, describing it as a diplomatic gesture: “It was a concession for him to come here. He wasn’t happy about it, but I appreciate the fact he came to the U.S.”

He reiterated his longstanding rapport with the Russian leader: “I’ve always had a very good relationship with him.”

Timeline unclear, consequences unspecified

When asked how long he was willing to wait for a Putin-Zelensky meeting and whether Russia would face consequences for stalling, Trump remained noncommittal: “We’ll see what happens over the next week or two.”

