Donald Trump urges ‘quick’ de-escalation of India-Pakistan conflict, Rubio in touch with both countries: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks after India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26.

Ravi Hari
Published10 May 2025, 12:13 AM IST
President Donald Trump outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump has urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions "as quickly as possible," the White House said on Friday, following a sharp spike in hostilities between the two neighbours.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks after India launched a powerful strike on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday (May 7). The strikes came in response to the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
