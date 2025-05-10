Donald Trump urges ‘quick’ de-escalation of India-Pakistan conflict, Rubio in touch with both countries: White House

US President Donald Trump has urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions "as quickly as possible," the White House said on Friday, following a sharp spike in hostilities between the two neighbours.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks after India launched a powerful strike on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday (May 7). The strikes came in response to the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.