‘US close to trade deal with India’, Donald Trump announces amid new tariffs on 14 countries | WATCH

United States President Donald Trump has again stated that the country is “close” to signing a trade deal with India, even as he on July 7 revealed tariffs on some 14 countries, including major Asian trading partners Japan and South Korea.

US-India trade deal: ‘We are close…’ says Donald Trump Talking to reporters about the tariff letters sent to various countries, Donald Trump said, “...We are close to making a deal with India. We've made a deal with the United Kingdom. We've made a deal with China."

“Others we met with, and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a letter. We're sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay. Some will maybe adjust a little bit depending if they have a cause, we're not going to be unfair about it…” he added.

WATCH: Donald Trump on US-India trade deal

Trump tariff letters: Japan, South Korea hit with 25% Donald Trump on July 7 notified US trade partners that higher tariffs will begin from August 1 this year, in 14 letters sent to countries including Japan, South Korea, Serbia, Thailand and Tunisia, according to a Reuters report.

He also hinted at being open to deals and negotiations, but warned of consequences if the countries addressed retaliated with their own tariffs, the report added.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge,” Donald Trump said in letters, released on his Truth Social platform, to Japan and South Korea.

(With inputs from Reuters)