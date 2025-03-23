The Republican Party is rife with speculation about the 2028 election, and Vice President JD Vance is emerging as a top contender. His unprecedented appointment as the Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chair is seen by GOP insiders as a significant advantage, positioning the 40-year-old to potentially succeed President Trump.

As reported by the New York Post, some sources have even suggested that if Vance effectively mobilizes the RNC’s fundraising efforts and the party performs well in the 2026 midterms, he could solidify his status as the GOP's next leader — assuming he remains in Trump’s good graces.

Republican strategist Dennis Lennox emphasized the likelihood of Vance becoming the 2028 Republican nominee, calling any doubt about it “absurd.”

Vance's new role as finance chair marks the first time in RNC history that a sitting vice president has held such a position, giving him a direct influence over the 2024 election cycle and enhancing his relationships with key Republican donors, as reported by the Associated Press.

During the 2024 campaign, Vance was already actively involved in fundraising, and this new role builds on those efforts.

In a statement, Vance highlighted the importance of maintaining and expanding Republican majorities in 2026 to fully carry out the “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Despite this, Trump has hinted at the possibility of staying involved in politics.

“The only person in the entire Republican Party, from my position, who’s capable of carrying on the Trump legacy and expanding it, making it what it should fully be, is JD Vance," conservative commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in a podcast interview released this week.

“There’s no one else," he went on. “I don’t see any other — at this point, as of today — any other conceivable option. I think JD Vance will be the nominee.”

During an appearance Monday night in Wisconsin, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who has his own loyal following, called Vance “the only impressive vice president of my lifetime.” He talked up his decision to back Vance — a personal friend — first in the Ohio GOP Senate primary, and then convincing his father to choose Vance as his running mate, AP reported.

The only person in the entire Republican Party, from my position, who’s capable of carrying on the Trump legacy and expanding it, making it what it should fully be, is JD Vance.

I don’t see any other — at this point, as of today — any other conceivable option. I think JD Vance will be the nominee.

“When I went in all for JD for VP, I was up against every billionaire Republican donor. I used up my political capital with my father ‘til like 2079," he joked. “I will be dead and I will still have not caught back up. But it was the right call.”