Trump mocks UNGA escalator trouble, says 'If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen' | Watch

US President Donald Trump began his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York by noting his teleprompter was inoperable.

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working,” Trump said. “I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.”

For several minutes, Trump appeared to read from a printed copy of his remarks before the teleprompter resumed functioning.

Earlier in his speech, Trump made a humorous remark about the UNGA escalator.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle! If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen!” he said, drawing laughter from the assembly.

Trump slams UN for inaction Turning to the subject of international diplomacy, Trump criticized the United Nations for failing to assist in global conflicts.

“I had to do these [diplomatic things to end wars] instead of the UN. And the UN did not even try to help, in any of them. I ended 7 wars, dealt with leaders of each country, and never even received a call from the UN offering to help in finalizing the deal!” he said.

UN’s role questioned Trump questioned the purpose and effectiveness of the organization.

“The United Nations wasn't there for us. They weren't there. I thought of it after the fact, not during these negotiations… what is the purpose of the UN? It's not even coming close to living up to that potential,” he added.

He also criticized the UN’s approach to conflict resolution.